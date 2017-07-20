New Orleans Pelicans officially sign Rajon Rondo

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team has signed free agent guard Rajon Rondo. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Rajon to the New Orleans Pelicans,” said Pelicans Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Dell Demps. “Throughout his NBA career, Rajon has showed that he’s a great competitor, leader and teammate with significant playoff experience.”

A four-time NBA All-Star and member of the 2008 NBA Champion Boston Celtics, Rondo has appeared in the postseason seven times, including two NBA Finals appearances, with playoff career averages of 14.4 points, 9.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 37.9 minutes throughout 96 playoff contests (all starts).

Rondo (6-1, 186 lbs) appeared in 69 games for the Chicago Bulls in the 2016-17 season, averaging 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per contest.

Originally drafted by Phoenix with the 21st overall selection in the 2006 NBA Draft, Rondo has played in 714 career NBA contests with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento and Chicago, holding averages of 10.7 points, 8.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals.