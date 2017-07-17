Stephen Curry finishes fourth at celebrity golf tournament, wins lake-jump bet with dad

NBA.com Staff

Jul 17, 2017 12:26 AM ET

A lot of hard-working people love to prove their prowess on the links. NBA athletes are no different. Warriors star guard Stephen Curry highlighted the action at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament this weekend with his actual golf game and impromptu entertainment.

Curry showed that he definitely is a threat on the course after he eagled the par-5 18th hole, finishing with a final-round score of 28 points -- the low round of the week.

The cherry on top, however, came later. Curry's father -- a former NBA player and sharpshooter in his own right -- lost a bet with his son, and was forced to pay up by jumping into Lake Tahoe. To his credit, Dell Curry settled his debt cheerfully and enthusiastically.

Whether it's for the win or the wager, one lesson stood out after the tournament -- beware of Curry on the golf course. 

