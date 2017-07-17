Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball named MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Most Valuable Player

LAS VEGAS -- Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was named Most Valuable Player of MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 and headlines the All-NBA Summer League Teams, as selected by a panel of media members.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, a 67-game, 11-day event featuring 24 NBA teams, culminates tonight when the 15th-seeded Lakers and the 16th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the Championship Game at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ball, the first Laker to be named NBA Summer League MVP, averaged 16.3 points and a league-leading 9.3 assists to go with 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals. He recorded two triple-doubles, including the first in Las Vegas since 2008, when he contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 86-81 loss to the Boston Celtics on July 8. On July 13, he tallied a triple-double of 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 94-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers enter tonight’s Championship Game with a 5-2 record. Ball will not play due to a calf strain.

Joining Ball on the MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team are John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) and Caleb Swanigan (Portland).

The Second Team is composed of Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans), Bryn Forbes (San Antonio Spurs), Kyle Kuzma (L.A. Lakers), Wayne Selden Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) and Jayson Tatum (Boston).

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 featured a tournament-style format for the fifth consecutive summer. The Golden State Warriors won the inaugural championship in 2013, followed by the Sacramento Kings in 2014, the Spurs in 2015 and the Chicago Bulls in 2016. Each team at this year’s competition played three games from July 7-11 before being seeded in the tournament, which tipped off on July 12.

The MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Teams 2017 are below.



MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team



Lonzo Ball (LAL)

John Collins (ATL)

Josh Jackson (PHX)

Dennis Smith Jr. (DAL)

Caleb Swanigan (POR)

