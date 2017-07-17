2017 Summer League
Lakers' Ball (calf) will miss Summer League final

Jul 17, 2017 5:42 PM ET

LAS VEGAS(AP) -- Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will not play in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game.

The team announced Monday that Ball suffered a mild calf strain in the third quarter Sunday and will be cautious with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Ball has averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals. He also posted two triple-doubles and four double-digit assist games.

Ball became one of the biggest stories of summer league and his sneaker choice was a daily news item. He made headlines by declining lucrative offers from major sneaker companies in favor of his family's Big Baller Brand fashion line and his own ZO2 sneaker ($495).

He made his debut in his own shoe then switched to signature shoes by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Jordan Brand in subsequent games.

