Reports: Luc Mbah a Moute to sign with Houston Rockets

NBA.com Staff

Jul 16, 2017 8:43 PM ET

Unwilling to leave any stone unturned this offseason, the Rockets are reportedly adding yet another piece to their upcoming assault for the Western Conference crown.

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Houston has agreed to terms with free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute. The defensive-minded swingman played the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, and now appears headed to a reunion with All-Star point guard Chris Paul in Texas.

 

