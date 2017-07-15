Orlando Magic sign free agent Jonathon Simmons

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Jonathon Simmons, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Saturday. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.



Simmons (6’6”, 195, 9/14/89) played in 78 regular season games (eight starts) last season with San Antonio, averaging 6.2 ppg., 2.1 rpg. and 1.6 apg. in 17.9 minpg. He scored in double figures 16 times last season, including a career-high 20 points on Oct. 25 @ Golden State. Simmons also recorded a career-high three steals four times, the last time on Mar. 9 @ Oklahoma City. He was selected by assistant coaches to participate in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge during 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend, where he tallied 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes.



Simmons also appeared in 15 playoff outings (four starts), averaging 10.5 ppg., 1.9 rpg. and 1.9 apg. in 20.4 minpg. and helped the Spurs reach the Western Conference Finals. As a starter during the postseason, he averaged 16.8 ppg., 4.0 apg. and 2.3 rpg. in 29.0 minpg.



“Jonathon (Simmons) is an elite wing defender that will provide toughness and athleticism to our team,” said Weltman. “His tremendous work ethic has helped him continually grow as a player and we are very excited to add him to the Magic.”



Undrafted by an NBA franchise, Simmons has appeared in 133 career NBA regular season games (ten starts) during the last two seasons, all with San Antonio, averaging 6.1 ppg., 1.9 rpg. and 1.4 apg. in 16.6 minpg. He has also played in 18 career postseason contests, averaging 9.4 ppg., 1.8 rpg. and 1.7 apg. in 18.4 minpg.



After two years in junior college, Simmons spent his junior season (2011-12) at the University of Houston. He played in all 30 games, averaging 14.7 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and 2.2 apg., while shooting .512 (154-301) from the floor, leading the Cougars in scoring. Simmons played in 94 games during two seasons (2013-15) with the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League, averaging 12.7 ppg., 4.4 rpg. and 2.6 apg., while shooting .505 (446-883). He made the team after attending an open tryout in 2013. Simmons was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Third Team in 2014-15.

