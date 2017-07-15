Boston Celtics sign NBA G League Rookie of the Year Abdel Nader, waive Demetrius Jackson

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics announced Saturday that they have signed rookie forward Abdel Nader. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nader, the reigning 2016-17 NBA G League Rookie of the Year, averaged a team-high 21.3 points (44.7% FG, 34.9% 3-PT, 79.4% FT), 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.00 steal, 0.83 blocked shots and 33.5 minutes over 40 games with the Maine Red Claws in his first professional season. The 23-year-old was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Nader (6-6, 230 lbs.) became the first internationally-born player to be named Rookie of the Year in the G League. The 2016-17 G League All-Star scored at least 30 points in five contests, including a 32-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist game against the Long Island Nets on Jan. 6.

The Celtics also announced that they have waived guard Demetrius Jackson.