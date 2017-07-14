Stephen Curry makes 'diving' catch from Aaron Rodgers on golf course

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 14, 2017 9:08 PM ET

Aaron Rodgers (left) greets Stephen Curry before Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Put Stephen Curry and Aaron Rodgers in a room together and you have a pair of two-time league MVPs.

Take them outside and you have one great connection on a deep pass downfield.

The two stars in their respective sport made the play during a break at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament.

Curry played his wide receiver role well. Hopefully next we can see Rodgers take a shot from a midcourt logo. Considering his success with Hail Marys, that might be too easy of a challenge, though.

