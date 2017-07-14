Reports: Jonathon Simmons, Orlando Magic agree to 3-year, $20M deal

Free agent Jonathon Simmons has come to an agreement with the Orlando Magic on a three-year deal, his agent Cervando Tejeda tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The contract is worth $20 million, according to San Antonio Express-News' Jabari Young, and is fully guaranteed as confirmed by NBA.com's David Aldridge.

Simmons, 27, became an unrestricted free agent when the Spurs renounced his rights on Thursday. He played in 78 games for San Antonio last season, averaging 6.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The undrafted guard-forward out of Houston turned heads in the playoffs, and stepped up when Kawhi Leonard went down with an ankle injury.