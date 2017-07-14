Gordon Hayward signs 4-year, maximum deal with Boston Celtics

BOSTON (AP) -- Brad Stevens was just a week or so into his new job as Butler head coach when he met Gordon Hayward - his first recruit to visit.

A decade later, they've been reunited with the Boston Celtics.

"It's really an unbelievable thing to be sitting with a guy in your office when he's 16 or 17 years old, and to again be sitting with him when he's 27," the Celtics coach said on Friday after Hayward signed his four-year, $128 million deal.

Ten days after announcing that he had accepted the Celtics' offer and agreed to leave Utah, Hayward officially joins a team that earned the No. 1 seed in the East last season and reached the conference finals. Hayward was an All-Star last season for the Jazz and averaged 21.9 points.

The Celtics needed to clear salary cap space to make room for Hayward, which they accomplished by trading guard Avery Bradley to Detroit and then waiving forward Jordan Mickey early Friday.

"It's been a long 10 days, hasn't it?" Celtics basketball boss Danny Ainge said.

One of the most coveted free agents of the offseason, the Celtics lured Hayward away from the Jazz with a max contract and the chance to rejoin his college coach. At Butler, Stevens and Hayward went to back-to-back NCAA championship games.