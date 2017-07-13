Reports: San Antonio Spurs renounce Jonathon Simmons

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 13, 2017 12:16 PM ET

Jonathon Simmons averaged 6.2 ppg for the Spurs last season.

UPDATE, 1:29 p.m.: According to Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News, reports of Jonathon Simmons and the Spurs discussing a new deal may not be true ...

* * *

Over the course of his two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, guard Jonathon Simmons has become both a vital part of the team and an inspiring story of perseverance. According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Simmons is also now an unrestricted free agent after the Spurs renounced their rights to him today.

Simmons appeared in 78 games for the Spurs last season and saw his minutes increase from 17.8 during the season to 20.4 during the playoffs as San Antonio reached the Western Conference finals.

Simmons was one of several key free agents from a 61-win team last season, a list that includes Patty Mills (who is reportedly coming back), Pau Gasol and David Lee (who both opted out of their deals) and Dewayne Dedmon (who reportedly is headed to the Atlanta Hawks).

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.