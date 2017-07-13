Lakers sign free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Caldwell-Pope joins Los Angeles following four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 314 contests (274 starts). Last season, the 24-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 76 games (75 starts) with the Pistons.

Selected by Detroit with the eighth overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft, Caldwell-Pope averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 64 career games (60 starts) at Georgia before winning SEC Player of the Year honors in 2013.