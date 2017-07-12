Reports: Thabo Sefolosha agrees to 2-year deal with Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz ended a four-year playoff drought last season by going with a defense-first approach to the game. That appears to be the driving force behind their first free-agent deal of the offseason as well.

According to multiple reports, the Jazz and former Atlanta Hawks defensive stopper Thabo Sefolosha have agreed to a two-year deal. The Jazz will add Sefolosha to a team that ranked third in Defensive Rating and already boasts Kia Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Rudy Gobert and new point guard Ricky Rubio (who ranked ninth in the NBA in steals last season).

