Reports: Thabo Sefolosha agrees to 2-year deal with Utah Jazz

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 12, 2017 2:35 PM ET

Thabo Sefolosha averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Atlanta last season.

The Utah Jazz ended a four-year playoff drought last season by going with a defense-first approach to the game. That appears to be the driving force behind their first free-agent deal of the offseason as well.

According to multiple reports, the Jazz and former Atlanta Hawks defensive stopper Thabo Sefolosha have agreed to a two-year deal. The Jazz will add Sefolosha to a team that ranked third in Defensive Rating and already boasts Kia Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Rudy Gobert and new point guard Ricky Rubio (who ranked ninth in the NBA in steals last season). 

