Power forward Jonas Jerebko has reached a two-year, $8.2M deal with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN.

Coming off the bench, Jerebko averaged 3.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting for the Boston Celtics last season. The 30-year-old free agent isn't the only player Utah agreed to terms with on Wednesday as the team reportedly added Thabo Sefolosha as well.