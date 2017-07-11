Behind GM Sean Marks, Brooklyn Nets take measured approach to future

LAS VEGAS -- It’s hard to survey the landscape at the NBA Summer League and not feel for the Brooklyn Nets.

First, dozens of teams here are busy displaying their shiny, new lottery picks and emerging second-year players, indirectly rubbing it in the face of the poor Nets, who have little of either. Second, some of these Summer League teams probably would’ve given the Nets’ regular season teams a good run over the last few seasons, which says more about the Nets than anything.

8:33 Play Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks knows his team is slowly turning the corner.

And when you focus just on the Boston Celtics and rookie Jayson Tatum (who’s having a splendid summer) and promising second-year guy Jaylen Brown (who a month ago in the playoffs bravely sized up LeBron James as “just another player”), well, let’s not go there. It’s too painful for Brooklyn.

Weighing it all from several rows up in the stands at the Thomas & Mack Center is Sean Marks, the Nets’ GM, who’s too busy to feel sorry for himself or the franchise he’s running.

“We came in knowing what we had and knew the hand we were dealt,” he said.

Yes, Marks went into this with his eyes and his imagination wide open, which really was the only way to go. And the creative side of him is doing some commendable work. The Nets were a shipwreck when he came aboard two summers ago, stripped of their present and immediate future. They’re still a team that finds itself as a complete opposite of the reigning-champion Golden State Warriors. But in swift time Marks has made a series of team-building decisions that are giving the Nets hope, when before, there was none.

18:12 Play D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov are ready for a fresh start in Brooklyn.

Armed with virtually no assets except salary cap space, Marks has swung deals to add Draft picks and players in whom the Nets can invest – the main one being newly acquired 21-year-old former Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell. Suddenly, a plan is in place and if you squint, you can visualize the day when the Nets are no longer victims of one of the most egregious franchise collapses in recent memory.

Understand that when Marks took the job, the Nets were a losing team that lacked talent and didn’t own its No. 1 Draft pick outright for three years. Which meant, there would be no “reward” for their misery, no quick antidote for their condition.

In a haste to make a splash in Brooklyn, their new home starting with the 2012-13 season, the Nets sacrificed their future for the present. Believing they were a few championship-tested veterans away from making LeBron James nervous, Brooklyn sent first-round picks in 2014, ‘16 and ‘18 and the right to swap picks in 2017 to the Boston Celtics for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in a 2013 trade.

The Brooklyn Nets' star-laden team in 2013-14 failed to live up to expectations.

They shrugged it off, suspecting they would be strong title contenders and those picks would amount to low-level first-rounders. Except those picks had no protections. And worse, the Nets collapsed, done in by an injury to All-Star guard Deron Williams (from which he never really recovered) and players who ran face-first into the Aging Wall.

And those picks turned Celtics boss Danny Ainge into a modern-day Red Auerbach.

You could argue that no team has better positioned itself for a jackpot since Auerbach nabbed Robert Parish and the future pick that became Kevin McHale for essentially Joe Barry Carroll in 1980, giving the Celtics two-thirds of the greatest front line in NBA history and an epic era that followed. Ainge flipped the Brooklyn 2017 pick, which was No. 1 overall, to Philly for the third pick (Tatum) and a future No. 1.

Ainge is still working on his manifesto with those Brooklyn goodies, and in an internet era, everyone is giving opinions on what Ainge should and shouldn’t do with them. (So far, those picks have either directly or indirectly amounted to Brown, Tatum and James Young, with more to come.) Meanwhile: Brooklyn? The Nets still don’t own their No. 1 pick until 2019.