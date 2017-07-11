Reports: Dewayne Dedmon, Atlanta Hawks agree to two-year deal

Free agent center Dewayne Dedmon has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Shams Charnia of The Vertical.

Spurs free agent Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2017

The contract is said to be worth $14 million and will include a player option on the second year. Dedmon, 27, joins his fifth team in five years and could be in for a starting job as Atlanta traded away Dwight Howard and lost Paul Millsap in free agency.