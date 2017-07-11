Reports: Dewayne Dedmon, Atlanta Hawks agree to two-year deal

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 11, 2017 10:50 PM ET

Dewayne Dedmon is leaving San Antonio for Atlanta.

Free agent center Dewayne Dedmon has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Shams Charnia of The Vertical. 

The contract is said to be worth $14 million and will include a player option on the second year. Dedmon, 27, joins his fifth team in five years and could be in for a starting job as Atlanta traded away Dwight Howard and lost Paul Millsap in free agency.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.