New York Knicks reportedly sign Ron Baker to two-year deal

The New York Knicks may be without a team president, but free agency waits for no team, as the Knicks signed restricted free agent guard Ron Baker to a reported two-year deal.

After going undrafted out of Wichita State in the 2016 NBA Draft, Baker spent time last season between the Knicks and their G League affiliate, eventually playing in 52 games in the NBA. Baker averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 assists, and showed enough promise in those appearances that the Knicks wanted to keep him in their system going forward.

The Knicks parted ways with former team president Phil Jackson a few weeks ago, and have yet to hire a replacement.