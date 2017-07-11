Kevin Durant recants Golden State Warriors' season, title run in new video

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 11, 2017 12:59 PM ET

The Golden State Warriors are little more than a month removed from their second NBA title in three seasons. The man who helped lead them to that title, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, had quite a first season with the Warriors. 

From his controversial offseason move there as a free agent to the knee injury he suffered during the season to the trials of enduring the Western Conference playoffs, Durant had his share of trying times. That said, there were a lot of high points for Durant in his debut season in Oakland. Those moments (as well as some of the tougher times) come through in a video released by Durant today that details Golden State's championship season of 2016-17.

