Minnesota Timerwolves' Taj Gibson says he didn't realize license was suspended

Jul 10, 2017 11:17 PM ET

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson says he didn't realize his Illinois driver's license had been suspended until his arrest last week for a traffic violation in New York.

Gibson said after his introductory news conference Monday that the suspension stemmed from a $200 tinted window ticket he said wasn't paid on time because he didn't know about it. Gibson accepted blame for a problem he could've resolved with "one or two steps" to the department of motor vehicles.

Police said Gibson was pulled over for an illegal U-turn in Queens early Thursday and arrested on an aggravated unlicensed operator charge. He was issued a traffic violation for the turn. The Timberwolves said they were "confident that the matter has been resolved."

Gibson, a Brooklyn native, played his first seven-plus NBA seasons for Chicago.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.