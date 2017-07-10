Sacramento Kings sign veterans Vince Carter, George Hill, Zach Randolph

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings have signed guard-forward Vince Carter, guard George Hill and forward Zach Randolph, it was announced Monday by General Manager Vlade Divac.

Carter enters his 20th professional season featured prominently in NBA annals; ranking 27th all-time in points scored (24,555), fifth in made three-pointers (2,049), 13th in games played (1,347), 22nd in total minutes (43,135) and 38th in free throws made (4,754).

Hill, a nine-year NBA veteran, spent the 2016-17 season in Utah, posting a career-best 16.9 points (.477 FG%, .403 3pt%, .801 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 31.5 minutes per game in starting all 49 contests in which he appeared (missed 32 regular season games due to injury). He scored in double-figures on 40 occasions, tallied 20 or more 16 times and reached the 30-point plateau in two games, including a season-high 34 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 3pt, 11-12 FT) to accompany two rebounds and seven assists against Brooklyn (3/3).

Hill finished the season ranked 23rd in the league in three point percentage. In the 2017 postseason, the former IUPUI standout figured prominently in the Jazz first-round win versus the Clippers, registering 15.6 points (.470 FG%, .388 3pt%, .724 FT%), 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in eight games.

Randolph, a two-time NBA All-Star and 2004 recipient of the league’s Most Improved Player Award, joins the Kings after spending the last eight seasons in Memphis (2009-10 – 2016-17), where the 6-9 forward helped guide the Grizzlies to seven playoff appearances during that span (including three postseason berths playing for current Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger (2013-2016).