Summer Standouts: Day 2 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A look at top performers from Day 1 in Las Vegas:

Wayne Selden, Memphis Grizzlies

Wayne Selden led the Grizzlies with 28 points in their 91-88 victory over the Wizards. The second-year shooting guard hit a crossover jumper and converted the free throw for the game-winning 3-point play with 2.3 seconds left.

Brandon Ashley, Dallas Mavericks

One day after being added to the roster following the Mavericks’ trade of A.J. Hammons to Miami, 6-9 forward Brandon Ashley had game-highs of 21 points (9 of 15) and an impact of plus-23 points to key Dallas’ 91-75 win over Chicago.

Caleb Swanigan, Portland Trail Blazers

Hard-driving rookie power forward Caleb Swanigan did not lack for effort in his pro debut, leading the Trail Blazers with 16 points (4 of 12), 13 rebounds and 7 fouls in their 72-63 win against the Jazz.

Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

Second-year center Jakob Poeltl generated an efficient 15 points (6 of 8 from the field), 10 rebounds and a plus-22 impact in the Raptors’ 97-72 win over Minnesota. Pascal Siakam - who like Poetl was a 2016 first-round pick by Toronto - added 17 points.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Heat rookie big man Bam Adebayo continued his strong summer league while leading Miami with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 75-74 victory over San Antonio. London Perrantes, an undrafted rookie point guard from Virginia, won it on a jumper with 4.0 seconds remaining.

Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers

Furkan Korkmaz, the 76ers’ recent signing from Turkey, scored a team-high 15 points in their 95-93 victory over Golden State. The game-winner by Larry Drew II with 7.6 seconds left enabled the Sixers’ to survive 25 points by the Warriors’ Patrick McCaw.