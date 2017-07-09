Reports: Toronto Raptors trade Curtis Joseph to Indiana Pacers for C.J. Miles

The Toronto Raptors are still busy during this offseason, trading point guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers for veteran forward CJ Miles, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Vertical.

The Pacers needed point guard depth after Jeff Teague bolted for Minnesota in free agency. The Raptors add Miles after reportedly trading starting small forward DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn in what amounts to a salary dump.

Sources: Toronto-Indiana deal is agreed in principle. Miles will sign a 3-year, approximately $25M deal with Raptors, with player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2017