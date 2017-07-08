2017 Summer League
Summer Standouts: Day 1, Las Vegas

Jul 8, 2017 1:52 AM ET

Fred VanVleet was one of several players to stand out in the first day of Las Vegas Summer League.

LAS VEGASA look at top performers from Day 1 in Las Vegas:

Malik Beasley, Denver Nuggets

His plan to go from a minor role as a rookie to part of the rotation in his second season began with 29 points and six rebounds in the 102-99 loss to the Rockets.

Malik Beasley goes for 29 points for Denver.

Cheick Diallo, New Orleans Pelicans

One of the top rookies in Las Vegas a year ago opened the 2017 session with 27 points while making 11 of 18 shots. Diallo also had 10 rebounds as the Raptors beat the Pelicans 96-93.

Cheick Diallo gathers 27 points and 10 boards.

Brice Johnson and Sindarius Thornwell, LA Clippers

Johnson, all but a rookie after three NBA games worth nine minutes last season, had 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks while Thornwell, a second-rounder this year, showed the experience of four college seasons with 26 points in his debut to lead the 96-93 overtime victory against the Lakers.

Brice Johnson spins past Lonzo Ball, then throws down a poster slam.

Troy Williams, Houston Rockets

Williams had 29 points while making four of seven three-pointers in the 102-99 victory over the Nuggets, an encouraging first step in trying to stick after playing for Memphis and Houston last season in addition to the D-League.

Troy Williams drops 29 points.

Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet discusses his clutch basket and performance for the Raptors.

The three second-year players all made major contributions as the Raptors beat the Pelicans 96-93. Siakam had 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Poeltl 12 points and 10 rebounds, while VanVleet finished with 18 points, nine assists and the game-winning shot.

