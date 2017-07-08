Houston Rockets sign James Harden to reported record contract extension

Jon Krawczynski | The Associated Press

Jul 8, 2017 4:30 PM ET

James Harden is the first player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 points, 900 assists, and 600 rebounds in a single season.

HOUSTON –  The Houston Rockets have signed star guard James Harden to a four-year, $228 million contract extension, the richest contract in NBA history.

The Rockets said Saturday the extension will run through 2022-23 season but will not kick in until 2019. That means it will not affect their salary cap this season, so the Rockets are free to continue their roster upgrade. They added Chris Paul earlier this summer.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander says Harden's "incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best" make him "the perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship." Harden says "Houston is home for me."

He averaged 29.1 points and led the NBA with 11.2 assists last season.

ESPN first reported the terms of the deal.

