Reports: Jamal Crawford to sign with Minnesota Timberwolves

Free agent guard Jamal Crawford plans to sign with the Timberwolves following his recent release by the Hawks, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The Vertical reports that Crawford will sign a two-year deal, with a player option on the second.

Crawford, 37, averaged 12.3 points per game last season with the Clippers before being traded to the Hawks as part of a three-team deal. He was then granted his released. ESPN reports that Crawford is expected to clear waivers on Monday, at which point he will be free to sign.