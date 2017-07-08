Reports: Jamal Crawford to sign with Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 8, 2017 6:50 PM ET

Free agent guard Jamal Crawford plans to sign with the Timberwolves following his recent release by the Hawks, multiple outlets reported Saturday. 

The Vertical reports that Crawford will sign a two-year deal, with a player option on the second. 

Crawford, 37, averaged 12.3 points per game last season with the Clippers before being traded to the Hawks as part of a three-team deal. He was then granted his released. ESPN reports that Crawford is expected to clear waivers on Monday, at which point he will be free to sign. 

