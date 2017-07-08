Recap: Toronto Raptors dominate Minnesota Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-72 in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

This marked the first game for Minnesota (0-1) and it was clear they couldn’t keep up with a Toronto (2-0) team that also won on Friday. The Raptors really put it away in the third quarter, outscoring the Timberwolves 30-15. Scoring down low was the difference in the game, with Toronto outscoring Minnesota 54-14 in the paint. The Raptors ended up shooting 50 percent from the field, while holding the Timberwolves to just 32 percent shooting. A 46-36 rebounding differential was also decisive for Toronto.

Pascal Siakam continued his impressive Summer League for Toronto, as he led the team with 17 points and four rebounds. Jakob Poeltl finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting. Kennedy Meeks led the bench with 12 points and four rebounds. Justin Edwards accrued two points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Marcus Paige was the only Minnesota starter in double figures, as he tallied 18 points and two steals in the defeat. The other four starters combined for just seven points. Jack Gibbs led the bench, as he totaled 17 points and two rebounds.