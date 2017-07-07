Reports: Indiana Pacers reach deal with Bojan Bogdanovic

In a rapid turn of events today, Bojan Bogdanovic went from restricted free agent to unrestricted free agent to the reported newest member of the Indiana Pacers.

Per our David Aldridge, the Washington Wizards rescinded Bogdanovic's qualifying offer this afternoon. Minutes later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bogdanovic and the Pacers had agreed to a two year deal ...

Free agent Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a two-year, $21M deal with the Indiana Pacers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Pacers working quickly to finalize two-year deal with Bojan Bogdanovic, per source (@wojespn first w/talks between teams). — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017

Pritchard said they had zeroed in on a wing who they hoped to sign to a contract in the next 48 hours. Bojan makes sense. https://t.co/VKv4kUYoBJ — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 7, 2017

The Wizards had been fairly quiet in the offseason, reaching a reported deal with free-agent guard Jodie Meeks and vowing to match the offer sheet Otto Porter Jr. has received from the Brooklyn Nets.

While those players figure to be on the team in 2017-18, Bogdanovic's chances of returning changed when Aldridge reported the team opted to rescind its qualifying offer to him ...

Wizards have withdrawn qualifying offer to RFA Bojan Bogdanovic, per source; he is now an unrestricted free agent. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017

Wizards got Bogdanovic from Nets for 2017 first & Andrew Nicholson; clearing Nicholson let Wiz match Porter sheet relatively comfortably. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017