Reports: Indiana Pacers reach deal with Bojan Bogdanovic

NBA.com Staff

Jul 7, 2017 2:42 PM ET

Bojan Bogdanovic shot 36.7 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17.

In a rapid turn of events today, Bojan Bogdanovic went from restricted free agent to unrestricted free agent to the reported newest member of the Indiana Pacers. 

Per our David Aldridge, the Washington Wizards rescinded Bogdanovic's qualifying offer this afternoon. Minutes later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bogdanovic and the Pacers had agreed to a two year deal ...

The Wizards had been fairly quiet in the offseason, reaching a reported deal with free-agent guard Jodie Meeks and vowing to match the offer sheet Otto Porter Jr. has received from the Brooklyn Nets.

While those players figure to be on the team in 2017-18, Bogdanovic's chances of returning changed when Aldridge reported the team opted to rescind its qualifying offer to him ...

 

