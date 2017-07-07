Jamal Crawford bought out by Atlanta Hawks

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 7, 2017 6:58 PM ET

Veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford has been bought out by the Hawks and placed on waivers following his recent trade from the Clippers, the team confirmed Friday. 

NBA.com's David Aldridge reports that Crawford has already been contacted by as many as five teams.

Crawford, 37, averaged 12.3 points for the Clippers in his 17th NBA season.  

