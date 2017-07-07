Jamal Crawford bought out by Atlanta Hawks

Veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford has been bought out by the Hawks and placed on waivers following his recent trade from the Clippers, the team confirmed Friday.

Official: We have requested waivers on Jamal Crawford.



NBA.com's David Aldridge reports that Crawford has already been contacted by as many as five teams.

Following official buyout this afternoon from Hawks, Cleveland, Minnesota, Washington and the Lakers top teams in pursuit of Jamal Crawford. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017

Crawford, 37, averaged 12.3 points for the Clippers in his 17th NBA season.