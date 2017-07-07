Detroit Pistons pull qualifying offer to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

UPDATE, 3:09 p.m. -- The Detroit Pistons announced the move to withdraw Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's qualifying offer, thus officially making him an unrestricted free agent ...

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has withdrawn its qualifying offer and renounced the rights to guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound shooting guard appeared in 76 games (75 starts) last season and averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, a career-high 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Caldwell-Pope led the team in scoring 17 times and among NBA league leaders, he ranked 37th in minutes per game (33.3 mpg). Selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (#8 overall), the Thomaston, Georgia native compiled averages of 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 30.2 minutes in 314 career NBA games (274 starts). Caldwell-Pope was selected to the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star 2015.

The Detroit Pistons' maneuvering to land Avery Bradley in their reported trade with the Boston Celtics has affected Kentavious Caldewell-Pope's future, too.

According to multiple reports, the Pistons are pulling Caldwell-Pope's qualifying offer, thus making him an unrestricted free agent ...

KCP hits unrestricted free agency right as the Knicks and Nets have their cap room tied up in huge offer sheets for wings. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 7, 2017

Caldwell-Pope's stats took a bit of a dip in 2016-17 as he averaged 13.8 ppg and 3.3 apg while shooting 39.9 percent overall, all of which were drops from his career-best season in 2015-16.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have some serious interest in signing Caldwell-Pope ...