Point guard Shelvin Mack is headed to the Magic, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday.

Free agent guard Shelvin Mack is finalizing a two-year, $12M deal with the Orlando Magic, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Mack, 26, averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 assists last season for the Jazz.