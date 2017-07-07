Reports: Detroit Pistons finalizing trade for Avery Bradley

The Boston Celtics have some roster moves to make before they can sign free-agent forward Gordon Hayward to his reported max deal. The Celtics are doing what they can today to get that point after news of a reported trade between the Celtics and Pistons that will send defensive stopper Avery Bradley to Detroit ...

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a trade to send Avery Bradley to Detroit, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The Pistons are sending Marcus Morris to Boston in the deal, league source tells ESPN. Lakers, Clippers were prominent in talks until end. https://t.co/hd01uMoEO7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Celtics trading Avery Bradley and a second-round pick to Detroit for Marcus Morris, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) July 7, 2017

A league source confirms to The News that the #Pistons are getting a 2019 second-round pick in addition to Avery Bradley for Marcus Morris. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) July 7, 2017

The Celtics after the trade for Marcus Morris now have $30.8M in cap room enough for the Gordon Hayward $29.7M... https://t.co/hRJCB1vDkw — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 7, 2017

Trading Avery Bradley to Detroit means two things: max space for Gordon Hayward & KCP almost certainly won't be back with the Pistons. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 7, 2017

Here's more from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about the reported trade:

The Boston Celtics are trading guard Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons for forward Marcus Morris, league sources told ESPN. The Bradley deal creates the salary cap space needed to sign free agent forward Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $128 million maximum contract. The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers were aggressive suitors for Bradley in the past 24 hours, league sources said. Bradley is in the final year of his contract, and was unsure whether he fit long-term financially into Boston's structure. Detroit could be aggressive in pursuing a new deal with him, something that Bradley has been keenly interested in, league sources said.

Last season, Bradley just missed out on making the All-Defensive second team, but did make an All-Defensive team in 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons.

For those following the $$$, AB due $8.8M in this, the last yr of his deal. Marcus Morris due $5M this yr; $5.375M in final yr of his deal. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) July 7, 2017