Reports: Detroit Pistons finalizing trade for Avery Bradley

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 7, 2017 10:38 AM ET

Avery Bradley's 1.2 steals per game last season ranked second on the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics have some roster moves to make before they can sign free-agent forward Gordon Hayward to his reported max deal. The Celtics are doing what they can today to get that point after news of a reported trade between the Celtics and Pistons that will send defensive stopper Avery Bradley to Detroit ...

Here's more from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about the reported trade:

The Boston Celtics are trading guard Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons for forward Marcus Morris, league sources told ESPN.

The Bradley deal creates the salary cap space needed to sign free agent forward Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $128 million maximum contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers were aggressive suitors for Bradley in the past 24 hours, league sources said.

Bradley is in the final year of his contract, and was unsure whether he fit long-term financially into Boston's structure. Detroit could be aggressive in pursuing a new deal with him, something that Bradley has been keenly interested in, league sources said.

Last season, Bradley just missed out on making the All-Defensive second team, but did make an All-Defensive team in 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.