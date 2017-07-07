Detroit Pistons renounce rights to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has withdrawn its qualifying offer and renounced the rights to guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound shooting guard appeared in 76 games (75 starts) last season and averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, a career-high 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Caldwell-Pope led the team in scoring 17 times and among NBA league leaders, he ranked 37th in minutes per game (33.3 mpg).

Selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (#8 overall), the Thomaston, Georgia native compiled averages of 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 30.2 minutes in 314 career NBA games (274 starts). Caldwell-Pope was selected to the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star 2015.