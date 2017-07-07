Reports: Jeff Green agrees to one-year deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 7, 2017 8:14 PM ET

Veteran forward Jeff Green has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cavaliers, various outlets reported on Friday. 

Green, 30, averaged 9.2 points last season with the Magic. He has played for five teams in 10 NBA seasons. 

