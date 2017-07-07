Reports: Jeff Green agrees to one-year deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Veteran forward Jeff Green has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cavaliers, various outlets reported on Friday.

Cavs have agreed with Jeff Green on a 2.3M l, 1-year minimum deal, sources say — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 7, 2017

Getting Green at minimum is good value for Cavs. Now in repeater tax, adding minimum players costs them almost $8M in salary & tax currently — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 8, 2017

Green, 30, averaged 9.2 points last season with the Magic. He has played for five teams in 10 NBA seasons.