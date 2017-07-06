Ten standouts who made an impression at Orlando Pro Summer League

ORLANDO — Six days, 20 games and so many different stories at the Orlando Pro Summer League. Here are 10 players that made an impression:

Bam Adebayo, F, Miami Heat — A lot of folks snickered and said that legend Pat Riley reached to make Adebayo a lottery pick. But his college coach John Calipari insisted that Adebayo would show more of what he can do and thrive at the NBA level. About the only thing he didn’t do well in Orlando was shoot the ball consistently, but that won’t be his job in Miami. He was fifth in the league in scoring, tied for second in rebounding, second in blocked shots and defended multiple positions.

Jonathan Isaac, F, Orlando Magic — He’s so slender that the Magic could practically slip him through a crack beneath their front door. But the 19-year-old was alive and active and teased with all of his individual skills before suffering a hip injury and sitting down after 2 1/2 games. He’ll need to put meat and muscle on his frame to withstand nightly beatings in the low post. Yet he doesn’t back down from contact. All the potential is there for him to become something special.

Dakari Johnson, C, Oklahoma City Thunder — A second round pick in 2015, he’s spent the past two seasons toiling for the Thunder’s G League affiliate, trying to make it to the big time. He had another quite solid performance in Florida, outworking most of the pack, scoring and rebounding effectively. Maybe with Domantas Sabonis gone to Indiana in the Paul George deal, the door is cracked open for another big man in OKC.

Luke Kennard, G, Detroit Pistons — Nobody doubted that the No. 12 pick in the Draft could handle the ball, get himself open and find a way to put the ball into the basket. The question that Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy had coming into Orlando was if Kennard had the slightest clue on defense. He’s still a project at that end of the floor, but he showed enough solid footwork and concentration to have even the grumpy Van Gundy to admit there’s a chance he’ll play as a rookie. He went out with a bang in the championship game, hitting 9 of 15 shots (3-for-3 on treys) for 24 points.