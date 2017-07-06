Summer Standouts: Orlando, Salt Lake City

ORLANDO — A look at top performers from Day 6 in Orlando:

Johnathan Motley, Dallas Mavericks

He went undrafted as the result of suffering a torn meniscus in the NCAA Tournament that required surgery and then struggled most of the week here. But Motley came up big on the final day with 18 points and 10 rebounds and hit the winning bucket on a foul line jumper with 0.3 left in overtime to give the undefeated (5-0) Mavericks the Orlando Summer League championship 83-81 over the Pistons.

1:41 Play Johnathan Motley caps a strong performance with the game-winning basket.

Luke Kennard, Detroit Pistons

The No. 12 big in the draft closed out a strong week with his best game, finishing with 24 points and five rebounds. Kennard shot 9-for-15, including 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point line.

1:48 Play Luke Kennard finishes strong.

Dwayne Bacon, Charlotte Hornets

The second round pick stayed confident right through to the end and put up his top scoring game with 29 points in 31 minutes and also hauled in eight rebounds as the Hornets wrapped things up with an 84-78 win over the Magic.

1:44 Play Dwayne Bacon goes off against Magic.

Damyean Dotson, New York Knicks

The Knicks never got to see their first round draft choice Frank Ntilikina play due to a bruised knee. But second round pick Dotson shot the ball well and led the way with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while knocking down a perfect 3-of-3 from downtown.

1:14 Play Damyean Dotson shoots lights out.

SALT LAKE CITY — A look at top performers from Day 3 in Salt Lake City:

Dane Exum, Utah Jazz

Exum is still working his way toward becoming a point guard, but the chance to pair with rookie Donovan Mitchell in a backcourt tandem that may be used in the regular season helped turn three games in Salt Lake City into a successful run for the Jazz. Exum finished with 16 points to lead Utah to a 68-65 win over the Celtics.

1:36 Play Dante Exum leads Jazz to 3-0 finish in Salt Lake City.

Bryn Forbes, San Antonio Spurs

Forbes followed his 31 points and six 3-pointers on Wednesday with 21 points to lead all scorers for the second game in a row. He was just three of 10 behind the arc a night after making six of eight attempts, but got more minutes than any Spur (30) in the 94-86 loss to the 76ers.