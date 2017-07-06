Rudy Gay agrees to join San Antonio Spurs

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 6, 2017 8:20 PM ET

The Spurs add another veteran to the roster. Free agent Rudy Gay is signing a two-year deal to sign with San Antonio, the team announced.

Gay, 30, averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Sacramento Kings last season. The small forward enters his 11th season and is coming off surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. He is expected to be ready for the 2017-18 season. 

Official Release

