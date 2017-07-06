Reports: LA Clippers agree to deal with Milos Teodosic

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 6, 2017 2:54 PM ET

Milos Teodosic was a standout for Serbia in the 2016 Olympics.

One of the best guards from overseas is headed to Los Angeles.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first reported the news -- CSKA Moscow's Milos Teodosic has agreed to a two-year deal with the LA Clippers.

 

Of late, there had also been talk the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves were interested in Teodosic. He will join a Clippers lineup that traded away point guard Chris Paul in the offseason to the Houston Rockets (which netted former Teodosic teammate Patrick Beverley in return).

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.