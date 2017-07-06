Reports: LA Clippers agree to deal with Milos Teodosic

One of the best guards from overseas is headed to Los Angeles.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first reported the news -- CSKA Moscow's Milos Teodosic has agreed to a two-year deal with the LA Clippers.
Euro star point guard Milo Teodosic has agreed to a two-year, $12.3M deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017
With Teodosic now Clippers have a very creative PG that can create from the dribble and huge defensive presence in Beverley, good mix #NBA— Orazio Cauchi (@paxer89) July 6, 2017
Teodosic is one of most exciting playmakers in world and basketball junkies have long awaited his move to the NBA. https://t.co/O6UwCpC81k— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017
Of late, there had also been talk the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves were interested in Teodosic. He will join a Clippers lineup that traded away point guard Chris Paul in the offseason to the Houston Rockets (which netted former Teodosic teammate Patrick Beverley in return).
Milos Teodosic will play again along with Patrick Beverley. They were teammates in Olympiacos years ago— Sportando (@Sportando) July 6, 2017