Reports: LA Clippers agree to deal with Milos Teodosic

One of the best guards from overseas is headed to Los Angeles.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first reported the news -- CSKA Moscow's Milos Teodosic has agreed to a two-year deal with the LA Clippers.

Of late, there had also been talk the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves were interested in Teodosic. He will join a Clippers lineup that traded away point guard Chris Paul in the offseason to the Houston Rockets (which netted former Teodosic teammate Patrick Beverley in return).