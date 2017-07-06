Report: Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat agree on contract

NBA.com Staff

Jul 6, 2017 8:18 PM ET

Kelly Olynyk ranked second on the Celtics last season in net rating (plus-3.2), trailing only Isaiah Thomas.

Free agent Kelly Olynyk has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Miami Heat. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, which NBA.com's David Aldridge confirmed. Aldridge says the deal will include a player option on the fourth year of the contract.

Olynyk, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 2016-17, shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Celtics renounced Olynyk's rights after they agreed to terms with Gordon Hayward.

