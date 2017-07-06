Report: James Johnson returning to Miami Heat

Veteran forward James Johnson will return to the Heat on a four-year deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

Free agent James Johnson has agreed to the framework of a four-year deal to stay with the Miami Heat, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Johnson, 29, enjoyed a breakout season with the Heat after six largely nondescript NBA campaigns, averaging career-highs in points (12.8 per game), rebounds (4.9) and assists (3.6) while playing in 76 games.