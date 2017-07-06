Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year offer sheet with New York Knicks

NBA.com Staff

Jul 6, 2017 11:28 PM ET

Tim Hardaway Jr. was drafted by the Knicks the No. 24 overall pick in the 2013 Draft.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a four-year offer sheet with the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

The Atlanta Hawks have until Saturday to match the contract of the restricted free agent.

Hardaway Jr. was drafted by the Knicks in 2013 and spent the past two seasons with the Hawks.

During the 2016-17 season, Hardaway Jr. averaged career highs in points (14.5), rebounds (2.8), assists (2.3) and threes (1.9) while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

And his growth continued following the midseason trade of Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over the final 32 games of the regular season, Hardaway Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.3 minutes.

