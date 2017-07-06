Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year offer sheet with New York Knicks

Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a four-year offer sheet with the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Atlanta RFA Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a four-year offer sheet with the New York Knicks, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2017

The Atlanta Hawks have until Saturday to match the contract of the restricted free agent.

Hardaway Jr. was drafted by the Knicks in 2013 and spent the past two seasons with the Hawks.

During the 2016-17 season, Hardaway Jr. averaged career highs in points (14.5), rebounds (2.8), assists (2.3) and threes (1.9) while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

And his growth continued following the midseason trade of Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over the final 32 games of the regular season, Hardaway Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.3 minutes.