Report: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks closing in on contract

After 19 seasons, 13 All-Star appearances, an MVP, an NBA championship and a Finals MVP, Dirk Nowitzki has seemingly done it all in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. As he's said for years now, one of Nowitzki's last remaining goals is to retire as a Mav, which, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, may be close to coming true.

MacMahon reports that Nowitzki and the Mavs are closing in on a two-year deal.

Sources: The Mavs are in the process of finalizing a two-year, $10 million deal with Dirk Nowitzki. The second season will be a team option. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 6, 2017

And in a twist of symmetry, if Nowitzki (who wears No. 41) plays this contract out he will also turn 41 heading into the final year of this deal.