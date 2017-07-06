Report: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks closing in on contract

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 6, 2017 2:34 PM ET

Dirk Nowitzki has scored all 30,260 points in his career in a Mavs uniform.

After 19 seasons, 13 All-Star appearances, an MVP, an NBA championship and a Finals MVP, Dirk Nowitzki has seemingly done it all in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. As he's said for years now, one of Nowitzki's last remaining goals is to retire as a Mav, which, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, may be close to coming true.

MacMahon reports that Nowitzki and the Mavs are closing in on a two-year deal.

And in a twist of symmetry, if Nowitzki (who wears No. 41) plays this contract out he will also turn 41 heading into the final year of this deal.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.