Summer Standouts: Day 5 in Orlando

ORLANDO — A look at top performers from Day 5 in Orlando:

Brandon Paul, Dallas Mavericks

The 26-year-old guard hasn’t been the least bit shy about getting his shots up from behind the arc. He shot 6-for-10 on 3s and knocked down four of them in a sizzling first quarter against the Thunder to lead the Mavericks to the only perfect record (4-0) in Florida.

Henry Ellenson, Detroit Pistons

The Pistons’ 2016 first round draft pick continued to show off his improved outside touch. He connected on 6-for-10 from downtown to fuel his 29 points and also pulled in a half dozen rebounds to lead Detroit past Charlotte.

Johnny O’Bryant, Charlotte Hornets

After coming over from the NBA G League, O’Bryant played four games for the Hornets last season. But the 6-9 forward never produced anything like the 26 points in 30 minutes he cranked out against the Pistons on Wednesday. He shot 10-for-18 from the field, including a couple of 3s.

