Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Justin Patton out after foot surgery

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced rookie center Justin Patton underwent successful surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The surgery was performed in New York by Dr. Martin O’Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery in collaboration with Timberwolves Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm of Mayo Clinic.

Patton suffered the injury during a recent workout. He will not play in the upcoming NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas and will be sidelined indefinitely. The Wolves acquired the draft rights to Patton (selected 16th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft), along with Jimmy Butler, on June 22, 2017 from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft rights to Lauri Markkanen, the 7th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Patton, 6-11, played in 35 contests over one season at Creighton, averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game en route to earning Big East Freshman of the Year honors. Patton, 20, led the Big East and ranked second nationally with a field goal percentage of 67.6%, which stands as the highest field goal percentage of any freshman from a major conference in NCAA history. The Riverdale, Georgia, native also shot 53.3% from the three-point during his line season as a Bluejay. Patton sat out the 2015-16 season as a redshirt.