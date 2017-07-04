LeBron James, Dwyane Wade pay tribute to former Miami Heat teammate Chris Bosh on Twitter

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade both took to Twitter on Sunday after the Heat announced that Chris Bosh, their teammate on two championship teams, had been officially waived, and will have his No. 1 jersey retired by the franchise.

Bosh starred with the Raptors for seven seasons before joining James and Wade in Miami during the 2010 offseason. The All-Star trio would combine to lead the Heat to four consecutive Finals, with championships in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh's willingness to sacrifice individual statistics during that span endeared him to his teammates, as well as his versatility on both ends of the court. Bosh continued to earn All-Star honors, however, before persistent problems with blood clots ended his Heat career this season.

"We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA championships," Heat president Pat Riley said via statement. "He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise."