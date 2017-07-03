Summer Standouts: Orlando and Salt Lake City

Scott Howard-Cooper, NBA.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A look at top performers from Day 1 in Salt Lake City:

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

A second-year player who was in the rotation the previous season is supposed to stand out from the summer-league crowd, and Brown did. Playing 31 minutes alongside three rookies in the starting lineup and two others who played at least 13 minutes off the bench, he made 10 of 16 shots, scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, five more boards than anyone, as the Celtics beat the 76ers 89-88. He was the best player in either game in Salt Lake City.

2:13 Play Jaylen Brown drops 29 to lead Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Fans in Salt Lake City found something to feel very good about while awaiting free-agent news that could deal a serious blow to the franchise. Mitchell’s 23 points, five assists without a turnover and three steals in 26 minutes led the Jazz to the 87-74 victory over the Spurs. He started at shooting guard, played point guard and defended several positions with toughness and composure.

1:51 Play Donovan Mitchell leads Utah with 23 points

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Summer league or not, it was a memorable debut for the No. 3 pick that included hitting the 16-foot jumper with 5.7 seconds remaining to deliver the 89-88 victory over the 76ers. It was part of the night of 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

2:02 Play Jayson Tatum pours in 21 points in Summer League debut

* * *

Fran Blinebury, NBA.com

ORLANDO —A look at top performers from Day 3 in Orlando:

Josh Huestis, Oklahoma City Thunder

After struggling badly with his shot (3-for-14) in the summer league opener, the former first round pick of the Thunder (2014) came back to shine in a win over the Knicks. He connected on 11-for-17 for 26 points in 27 minutes and also pulled down seven rebounds.

Dwight Buycks, Dallas Mavericks

Coming off a 2016-17 season playing in China and the NBA G League, the 6-3 point guard once again sparked the Mavericks to a come-from-behind 86-76 win over Orlando. He led the Mavs with 20 points Monday and through two games in the summer league is averaging 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and 4.5 steals.

T.J. Leaf, Indiana Pacers

0:13 Play

The No. 18 pick in the draft led the way as the Pacers ran their record to 3-0 with an 84-78 win over the Heat. He followed up 12 points and five rebounds on Sunday with 19 points and 10 boards on Monday. He’s shot 14-for-26 in his first two games.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

0:14 Play

The 14th pick in this year’s draft bounced back from a poor shooting effort on Sunday with his most impressive showing to date, racking up a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds in the Heat’s loss to Indiana.