Report: Carmelo Anthony open to waiving no-trade clause for Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Knicks All-Star Carmelo Anthony would consider waiving his no-trade clause for either the Cavaliers or Rockets.

Citing sources, Wojnarowski reported that Anthony would prefer a deal to play alongside his long-time friend LeBron James with the Cavs, but that the Rockets have been "proactive" in exploring options after recently trading for All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

Those same sources told Wojnarowski that the Knicks, hoping to amass assets after missing the postseason for the fourth straight season, are reluctant to buy Anthony out, nor do they want to bring back significant salary in return.

Anthony, 33, is under contract for two more seasons at roughly $54 million. He has a kicker that would pay him an additional $8 million in the event of a trade.

A 10-time All-Star, Anthony has averaged 24.8 points per game over 14 NBA seasons.