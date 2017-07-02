Summer Standouts: Day 2 in Orlando

ORLANDO —A look at top performers from Day 2 in Orlando:

Travis Leslie, Indiana Pacers

The 6-4 guard has been making his case as the best player at the Orlando Summer League in the early going. In two games, he’s shot 16-for-29 from the field off the bench for back-to-back 20-point games to lead the Pacers to a 2-0 start. With Paul George headed to Oklahoma City, there will be a need for a shooting guard in Indy and he’s making his case for a closer look in training camp.

Henry Ellenson, Detroit Pistons

The Pistons’ No. 18 pick in the 2016 draft had a second straight day of being active at both ends of the floor as he knocks on the door for playing time in Year Two. His shooting range has improved as the big man knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, hitting 5-for-9 overall to score 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a thumping of the Knicks. He also dished out four assists.

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

The 19-year-old big man keeps showing enough of the raw skills that had the Magic excited to make him the No. 6 pick in the draft. He had a nice sequence where he blocked a Miami jumper at one end of the court and then knocked down a 13-footer at the other end. Biggest play was a thunderous follow-up dunk off a missed 3-pointer by Wesley Iwundu. He finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and shot 7-for-12 in the 81-68 win over Miami. Does a nice job guarding the pick-and-roll.

Luke Kennard, Detroit Pistons

He was the 12th pick in this year’s draft almost entirely on the strength of his offensive skills. He can create shots for himself, get to the basket and shoot from range. Though he was just 1-for-5 from behind the arc Sunday, Kennard finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. He has helped himself most in the first two days by showing he’s got the footwork to play defense.

