Report: Washington Wizards offer John Wall four-year extension

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has an offer from the team for a four-year contract extension in his pocket, and it’s a very deep pocket.

Wall, according to multiple reports, has been offered a deal worth $170 million over four years. It’s one of the “super-max” contracts provided for in the new collective bargaining agreement and available to Wall based on his third-team all-NBA selection this season.

Now the 26-year-old has to decide whether to accept the extension and potentially lock himself into the Wizards through the 2022-23 season.

Wall, who still has two years and $37 million let on his current deal, had the best of his seven NBA seasons in 2016-17. He averaged 23.1 points and 10.7 assists, and led the league in steals.

Wizards offered John Wall supermax extension but he'll consider for awhile. Decision not based just on offseason https://t.co/IGZdWLFvG0 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 1, 2017

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com, who first reported the extension, Wall will talk over the deal and his future with family and his agent over the next week. The Wizards have two players from their rotation testing free agency this offseason – forward Otto Porter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic – with ambitions of chasing Cleveland, Boston and Toronto in the Eastern Conference.