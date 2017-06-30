Philadelphia 76ers waive Gerald Henderson

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the team has waived guard Gerald Henderson.

"We want to thank Gerald for being the consummate pro that he is and for adding so much to our growing basketball program and culture," Sixers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo said. "Gerald’s professionalism, leadership and basketball contributions were a big part of our organization’s development this past year."

Henderson signed with the Sixers on July 9, 2016 and appeared in 72 games (41 starts) with the team in 2016-17. He averaged nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, a career-high 35 percent from three-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

Originally selected by Charlotte with the 12th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Henderson spent his first six seasons with the Bobcats/Hornets. He spent one season in Portland prior to joining the Sixers this past season. All told, over the course of eight NBA seasons, he holds averages of 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes per game.