NBA players react to reported Paul George trade

Paul George is reportedly being traded to Oklahoma City from Indiana, and the players around the league shared their wild reactions right after the news broke.

Playoffs spots are opening up hehehehe #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 1, 2017

OK Okc!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 1, 2017

*Takes a well deserved nap for 3 hours

** Opens Twitter: pic.twitter.com/xWNYaVfKTy — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 1, 2017

Allright can we just fusion the east and the west, it's gettin too unbalanced lol — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 1, 2017

West about to have some big all star snubs — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 1, 2017

Lol — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 1, 2017

👨🏽‍💻 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 1, 2017

Whoaa this about to get wild real quick #nba — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 1, 2017

Wooooooow!!! Pg to Okc that's wild!!!! — Ty Lawson (@TyLawson3) July 1, 2017

The west is sick!!!! Best conference in the world!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2017

This is arguably the craziest off season of the decade. What do you think? #FreeAgency hasn't even started yet. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) July 1, 2017

👀 — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay8) July 1, 2017

🤣 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) July 1, 2017

Vic to the Pacers?! He might as well run for governor while he's at it! — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) July 1, 2017