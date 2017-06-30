NBA players react to reported Paul George trade

Paul George is reportedly being traded to Oklahoma City from Indiana, and the players around the league shared their wild reactions right after the news broke.
Playoffs spots are opening up hehehehe #TheProcess— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 1, 2017
OK Okc!!!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 1, 2017
*Takes a well deserved nap for 3 hours— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 1, 2017
** Opens Twitter: pic.twitter.com/xWNYaVfKTy
Allright can we just fusion the east and the west, it's gettin too unbalanced lol— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 1, 2017
West about to have some big all star snubs— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 1, 2017
Lol— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 1, 2017
👨🏽💻— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 1, 2017
Whoaa this about to get wild real quick #nba— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 1, 2017
Wooooooow!!! Pg to Okc that's wild!!!!— Ty Lawson (@TyLawson3) July 1, 2017
The west is sick!!!! Best conference in the world!!!!— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2017
This is arguably the craziest off season of the decade. What do you think? #FreeAgency hasn't even started yet.— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) July 1, 2017
👀— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay8) July 1, 2017
🤣— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) July 1, 2017
Vic to the Pacers?! He might as well run for governor while he's at it!— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) July 1, 2017
PG to OKC😳... didn't see that coming— Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) July 1, 2017