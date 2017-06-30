NBA players react to reported Paul George trade

NBA.com staff reports

Jun 30, 2017 10:17 PM ET

Paul George is reportedly being traded to Oklahoma City from Indiana, and the players around the league shared their wild reactions right after the news broke.

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.